Situation of COVID-19 under control in AJK: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday said that due to government's solid steps and strict measures, the situation of COVID-19 is under control in AJK.

He expressed these views during the National Coordination Committee meeting presided over by Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and attended by the Chief Ministers of all four provinces of Pakistan, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Federal ministers and other high-ranking officials, said a news release.

The Prime Minister told that 78 coronavirus positive cases reported in AJK so far. "Out of these cases 58 victims had been completely recovered and discharged from the health facilities. Only 20 active cases were under treatment", PM added.

He said all available resources are being utilized to contain COVID-19 in the liberated area.

"Businesses were conditionally allowed to open five days in a week while two days complete lockdown was being observed in AJK he informed the meeting.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan further said that 26,000 foreign returned were traced and quarantined. The period of their quarantine has also been completed.

He lauded the performance of AJK institutions for evolving effective strategy and ensuring hundreds percent implementation on SOPs.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to government of Pakistan for exposing the Indian atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India taking advantage of the COVID-19 targeting Kashmiri youth which is highly condemnable.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan was the lawyer and benefactor of the Kashmiris.