Situation Remains Grim In IOK As Lockdown Enters 138th Day

Situation remains grim in IOK as lockdown enters 138th day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, uneasy calm and uncertainty continue to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as India-imposed lockdown entered 138th straight day, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 are still in place amid massive deployment of Indian troops since August 5. Prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services continue to remain snapped for the residents of the Kashmir Valley.

People in the Valley continue to observe civil disobedience against India's anti-Kashmir moves. As part of this movement, business establishments continue to remain shut across the Valley for most part of the day.

Shops only open for couple of hours in the morning or evening just to cater to the daily needs of the people.

Thin attendance is also witnessed in Valley's educational institutions and offices.

The occupation authorities are likely to further tighten the curbs in the Valley today to prevent big anti-India demonstrations after Juma congregational prayers.

The Friday prayers have not been allowed at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid and other major mosques across the Valley since August 5.

On the other hand, several youth staged a protest at the Press Enclave in Srinagar against the internet shutdown which has been in place for last over 4 months in the Valley.

Demanding restoration of the facility, the protesters said that the Indian government was pushing them to the wall by such measures.

