UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snow Avalanches, Stormy Rains Claim 75 Human Lives In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:06 PM

Snow avalanches, stormy rains claim 75 human lives in AJK

The death toll of those buried alive under snow avalanches at various locations in the snow-clad Neelam valley and other upper reaches of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has risen to 75 besides injuring of 50 others

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : The death toll of those buried alive under snow avalanches at various locations in the snow-clad Neelam valley and other upper reaches of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has risen to 75 besides injuring of 50 others.

AJK government said that the figure of the casualties could rise as the utilities for burial of at least 70 bodies and the food items for over a hundred affected families had been dispatched by the civil authorities with the assistance of the Pak army to the affected areas where relief and rescue operations were in progress.

AJK government sources told APP on Tuesday that the ill-fated persons who lost lives in the catastrophe included 69 in Neelam valley and one each in Kotli, Rawalakot and Sudhanoti districts.

"The AJK government is fully engaged in rescue, relief and rehabilitation process with the assistance of the Pakistan Army in the affected areas especially in the worst calamity-hit Neelam valley in Muzaffarabad division", said AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan while chairing a high level meeting in the State's metropolis.

At least 56 houses were totally damaged after they buried under the terrible snow-avalanches.

The prime minister directed the authorities for swift shifting of the homeless people to the safer places.

The AJK government, he said, was utilizing all resources for the early success of relief and rehabilitation operation.

He directed all concerned state-run functionaries to ensure their active participation in relief works to make the rehabilitation of the affected families in minimum possible time.

The prime minister directed the SDMA and the State Highways department for launching the rescue and relief works by restoring traffic on all snow-clad abandoned highways and link roads in Neelam valley.

Earlier SP Neelam valley's office told APP that at least 49 persons were killed and over 3 dozen were wounded after scores of houses perished in Sarg, Seiri and Sargan Bagwali villages in the valley where the snow avalanches played havoc vanishing the dwellers from the scene.

Muzaffarabad division administration including DIG Police Muhammad Illayas and SP Neelam valley Asif Durrani, besides the Pak Army Jawans and the local administration supervised and participated the rescue operation in the affected areas to recover the missing bodies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Police Snow Traffic Progress Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

29 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

34 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

47 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

53 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

56 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.