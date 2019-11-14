The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the time is ripe to come up with a new narrative on Kashmir to expose India's real face before the international community

PESHAWAR (Pakistan Point News - 14th November, 2019) The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the time is ripe to come up with a new narrative on Kashmir to expose India's real face before the international community.

Addressing a conference on "Exposing True Face of Fascist India: Pakistan's Comprehensive Media Strategy" jointly organized by the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and Shaykh Zayed Islamic Center of the University of Peshawar, he said that Pakistanis and the Kashmiris have the skill and potential to highlight the Kashmir issue in the context of changing situation, and get India's false narrative rejected by the international community.

He exhorted the Pakistani youth and students to counter India's false propaganda through social media, and apprise the world of the brutalities being let loose by Indian Army in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "The government and the state of Pakistan, through the tool of parliamentary diplomacy should reach out important global parliaments, and mount pressure on India," he suggested.

While appreciating CGSS for holding the conference on this important national issue, the AJK president urged the students to expand their knowledge and information about Kashmir conflict, and try to know what major change has taken place in the situation of occupied Kashmir after August 5 aggression, and how the policy of incumbent Indian fanatic government on Kashmir and the region, is affecting the Muslims of Pakistan and the region.

Sardar Masood Khan said that important world parliaments including Pakistani parliament, political parties and the people belonging to every segment of society had expressed strong reaction over the latest Indian aggression of August 5 and demonstrated complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He went to say that the Pakistan government knocked at the doors of the UN Security Council, but unfortunately, the UN Security Council did not play the due role. On the other hand, he added that the world media and different parliaments of the world expressed displeasure over the Indian illegal action.

The AJK president said that the policy of Indian rulers was not confined to Kashmir but it is also directed against the Indian Muslims, Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. "On the one hand, Indian rulers are threatening to attack and retake Azad Kashmir while on the other, they are threatening to use nuclear weapons against Pakistan," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that after August 5, Pakistan had two options i.e. diplomacy and war but Pakistan has chosen the option of diplomacy. However, if India indulges in any kind of adventurism, Pakistan is ready to go to any extent in its defense.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting for their freedom and democratic rights for the last 200 years, and they will continue their struggle till the realization of their rights, he declared.

The conference was also addressed by Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, former Federal Information Secretary Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal, Chairman Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors Khushnood Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Mohammad Asif Khan, President CGSS Maj. Gen. (retd) Syed Khalid Jaffery and others.