Social media users paying glowing tributes to Arm forces, Kashmiris by sharing posts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :In remembrance of war heroes of September 6, social media users across the country lauding the Pakistan Arm forces and Kashmiri martyrs for their unforgettable sacrifices by sharing heartfelt posts, quotes and memorable pictures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

As social media has become increasingly important as a communication channel, not only in civilian society, but also in the military sector. It can be used as a platform for information and recruitment purposes, fulfill a welfare function for personnel keeping in touch with family and friends.

According to social media users, the entire nation is celebrating Defence and Martyrs Day to pay homage to those heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Families of martyrs are also sharing heartfelt posts on social media platforms to participate in the events to remember nation's heroes.

September 6 every year remembered us the sacrifices of Pak jawans, said a Facebook user by sharing his post said.

The nation salutes to Martyrs of Pakistani Army forces who gave their today for our tomorrow, a Twitter user Hania Usman said in a hastag twit.

A twitter user Noman Saud said Hashtags such as #DefenceDay, #6thSeptember, #DefenceandMartyrDay and #PakistanZindabad are currently trending on twitter, adding, some memorable pictures of this battle were also shared through social media sites.

Another Facebook user Anser Shah said in a sharing post that, no nation could be as proud of their Army then the people of Pakistan! May Allah bless our armed officials and give them more strength for the safety of Pakistan.