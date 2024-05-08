Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK stands as foremost priority: PM Anwaar ul Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that building a society free from the menace of tribalism and regionalism is his first and foremost priority. Speaking to media men in the state metropolis on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that merit and transparency were hallmarks of the present government.

He said that there would be no compromise on the merits. About the recently approved Social Protection Endowment Fund, the PM said that it was a sort of dream project that would go a long way toward providing financial assistance to the economically downtrodden sections of society.

He expressed that the government was all set to launch another scheme under which interest-free loans would be provided to talented youth so that they could be able to earn a dignified livelihood.

Holding a peaceful protest, he said, was the right of every citizen, but no one would be allowed to create a law-and-order situation in the region through false propaganda. He, however, maintained that a narrative based on lies cannot last for long.

The Prime Minister said that progress and prosperity across the state would be visible only if the budget was utilized properly for two or three years.

He said that it was the first time that the government imposed restrictions on the usage of fuel exceeding 500 liters on the vehicles of ministers. He said that a transport policy was being introduced under which electronic chips would be installed in government vehicles to prevent the misuse of government vehicles. The Prime Minister said that the government was providing maximum subsidies on flour and electricity in Azad Kashmir.

He said that the issue of inflated electricity bills was resolved by issuing bills at old rates. He said that not a single vehicle was bought by the government during its one year in office. He said that 28 buses were provided to different colleges and universities for the easy transportation of girl students.

"Introducing biometric systems in government offices has been instrumental in improving the attendance of employees," he said, adding that ambulances were being provided in hospitals. He said that 15 billion rupees were being spent on road infrastructure.

