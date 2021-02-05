UrduPoint.com
Solidarity Day Reminder For India To Honour Its Int'l Commitments On Kashmir: APHC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:09 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Secretary General Parvez Ahmad on Friday said the Kashmir Solidarity Day was the reminder for India to honour its commitment of granting the right to self determination to the Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Secretary General Parvez Ahmad on Friday said the Kashmir Solidarity Day was the reminder for India to honour its commitment of granting the right to self determination to the Kashmiris.

Observing the day of solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was aimed at inviting the world attention towards their legitimate and just demand of freedom from Indian yoke, he said while talking to APP.

He said as the Day was observed in Pakistan at national level it would infuse a news spirit in the IIJOK people that were not alone in their struggle for their cause. In fact they thankful to the Almighty that had a great well-wisher like Pakistan and its people, he added.

"We thank the government and the people of Pakistan for observing February 5 as the day of solidarity with the people, who were struggling for their right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations and agreed upon by India and Pakistan, he added.

Parvez Ahmad said Pakistan had been showing solidarity with the IIOJK people since the partition of Indian Subcontinent. Soon after Indian invasion on Kashmir, Pakistan activated its diplomatic channels and consequently the United Nations constituted a commission to have first hand account of the on the ground situation in Kashmir.

Subsequently, he added, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the first resolution on the Kashmiris' right to self-determination. Pakistan didn't respite till the UNCIP (United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan) finalized its report and submitted before Security Council which was adopted by its all members, he said.

The APHC leader said Pakistan's sincerity towards the people of Kashmir could be gauged from the the fact that it always showed its willingness for the demilitarization of Azad Kashmir before holding the plebiscite provided India was ready to do so.

During the 1950's, he said, Pakistan explicitly conveyed to the international community that it would consider any formula about Kashmir but India rejected the alternative proposal, including the partial de-demilitarization.

Pakistan's solidarity and commitment to the Kashmiris cause was established in the Constitution, which in unambiguous terms advocated their right to self-determination. It was fully clear that in the plebiscite the Kashmiris would decide for accession to Pakistan, he added.

He said the APHC was of the considered opinion that it was the continued effort of Pakistan that highlighted the illegal occupation of India and brought embarrassment for the so-called democracy internationally.

It was Pakistan, which had sensitized the world capitals and now a serious discussion had started there for the resolution of long-standing Kashmir dispute, he added.

The APHC leader thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir cause internationally, exposing the fascist face of Narendra Modi and so-called democracy of India before the world community.

