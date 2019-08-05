Solidarity expressed with Kashmiri people

People from all walks of life expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and condemned the Indian brutalities in the held valley

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :People from all walks of life expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and condemned the Indian brutalities in the held valley.

In this connection, a function was held in Jinnah Hall where Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf was chief guest while CEO Health, CEO education, students, teachers, Ulema, members of NGOs and others were also present.

Later, a speech contest on the topic of Kashmir was held.

Addressing the participants, Additional DC Muhammad Ashraf said that Kashmiris would certainly succeed and Indian brutalities would come to an end. He paid tributes to freedom fighters of Kashmir.

Other speakers demanded the United Nations to take notice of the Indian aggression in Kashmir.

A similar function to show solidarity with Kashmir was held in Govt College for Women Jhang Sadar.

Principal Asiya Basharat presided over the function while staff and students attended it in a large number.

Addressing the function, she said that Kashmiris had been struggling from the last 70 years for their right of self-determination.

She said, Kashmiris were martyred, tortured and abused on daily bases by Indian forces.

She paid glorious tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Later, a rally was staged to express solidarity with Kashmiris.