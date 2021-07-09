UrduPoint.com
Solidarity Expressed With Martyr's Family In IIOJK

Fri 09th July 2021

Solidarity expressed with martyr's family in IIOJK

The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Tehreeq-e-Istiqlal have expressed solidarity with the family of martyr and reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue the freedom movement till complete success in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The JKPRM leaders, Ahmed Bashir and Mohammad Afzal Butt, Friday, visited Sopore and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the family of Merajuddin, who was martyred by Indian troops on July 7, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The party leaders paid glowing tributes to all those who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause. It is the responsibility of the world community to resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, they maintained.

They said, the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs are priceless asset of the Kashmiri people and they are duty-bound to safeguard them, adding that the prevailing uncertainty in the region was due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

The leaders said that Kashmiri people would continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

A joint delegation of JKMC and Tehreeq-e-Istiqlal leaders including Nazir Ahmed, Muhammad Saqib, Nazir Hussain and Wiqar Ahmed, today, visited Sopore to express solidarity with the family of martyred Merajuddin.

The members of the delegation talking to mourners said that the sacrifices offered by the Kashmiri youth will bear fruit and the forcible occupation of India will end soon.

Paying tributes to all the martyrs who were martyred in Kulgam and Pulwama, they said that the UN must take steps to stop the genocide of Kashmiris who are being mercilessly killed for demanding their right to self-determination. The mission of these brave martyrs will be taken to its logical conclusion and India is destined to fail in its nefarious designs, they added.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in his statement in Srinagar, paying glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, said that killing and harassment could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement. He appealed to the UN Security Council and world human rights organizations to take notice of the rights abuses by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

