Solidarity expression strengthens bound between people of Kashmir, Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and prime minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq have said that Kashmir Solidarity Day being celebrated since several decades is a vivid manifestation of an everlasting social, cultural and religious bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

In their separate messages released on the eve of Kashmir Day, they said that the government and people of the liberated territory would continue their all-out support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle until they achieve their freedom from India.

Referring to Pakistan’s continuous support to Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle, they said, “Pakistani and its people have supported the Kashmiri people through every thick and thin”.In his message the AJK president, while denouncing India's relentless suppression of political and human rights in occupied Kashmir, demanded the United Nations to play its due role to stop the bloodshed and violence in the restive region.

He also urged the UN to pressurize India to implement the UNSC resolutions that call for holding plebiscite in the region.Praising the Kashmiri people for their resilience and courage, Barrister Chaudhry said that the Kashmiri people have stood their ground with courage and did not move back even an inch from their motto.Urging India to shun its traditional policy of intransigence, he said that instead of creating hurdles, India must create a conducive atmosphere to resolve the lingering dispute through negotiations.

He said that the Kashmiri people consider the state of Jammu and Kashmir as an indivisible entity.Stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir issue in line with the UNSC’s resolutions, the president said that it was imperative to resolve the long-standing conflict in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In his message the AJK premier said that the celebration of the Kashmir day reflects the Pakistanis and Kashmiris' unwavering commitment and resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.

Referring to Pakistan's continued political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle, the PM said that the Pakistani nation has supported the Kashmiris through every thick and thin.He said that the Kashmiri people had ideologically aligned their future with the state of Pakistan a month before its creation." We are proud of this historic decision taken by our ancestors", the PM added.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris, he said that the day was not far when the people of Occupied Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal.He said that the steps taken by the Indian government before and after August 5, 2019 have been completely rejected by the people of Occupied Kashmir.

While condemning India for the serious violations of human rights by its forces in Occupied Kashmir, the prime minister demanded the United Nations to stop the human rights violations and play its due role to implement the UNSC’s resolutions to get the dispute resolved peacefully.

The prime minister said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region while India was hell-bent on destroying peace by sponsoring terrorism in the region.“The extremist actions of the Indian government have threatened the peace of the region”, he added.