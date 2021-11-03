Solidarity with LOC Population: Celebrations of LoC Week begins in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan has said that people living at the line of control were the defense fortress of Pakistan and the government on the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan is celebrating 'LOC Week' to express solidarity with the forward areas population living in the areas close to the Line of Control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan has said that people living at the line of control were the defense fortress of Pakistan and the government on the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan is celebrating 'LOC Week' to express solidarity with the forward areas population living in the areas close to the Line of Control.

He expressed these views while addressing the affectees of the Line of Control at frontline Bandala Seri village during a visit to Samahni Sector in Bhimbher district at he Cease Fire Line late Tuesday.

The CS said he is visiting the line of control on the instructions of the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Azad Kashmir to assess the difficulties and problems being faced by the people living at the line of control and to ensure the provision of basic facilities including construction and development for them.

He said the packages of 500 billion rupees announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the reconstruction and development of Azad Kashmir is many times more than that of the annual budget of Azad Kashmir.

He said the packages will help accelerate the pace of developmental activities in the state and will also start a new era of development in Azad Kashmir. The package envisages the systematic planning of other sectors including resources, water, electricity, education, health, tourism, forestry and agriculture.

He said the government salutes the courage, bravery, patriotism and sacrifices of the people living on the line of control who have been offering tremendous sacrifices and the sacrifice of their loved ones and relatives.

He assured that the government will resolve their long-standing problems on a priority basis.

The Chief Secretary also assured those who were martyred and injured in the Indian firing at the line of control and said that the government will implement Phase-II package and build roads and strong bankers for them so that they can be safe from Indian Army firing.

Deputy Commissioner Bhimber Raja Qaisar Aurngzeb gave a detailed briefing on all the issues of martyrs, injured and disabled from Indian firing and non-availability of basic facilities at LOC.

Former Administrator District Council Raja Ghulam Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Muhammad Ali and others also addressed on the occasion.

A large number of dignitaries including Director General Information Azad Kashmir Raja Azhar Iqbal, DIG Police Chaudhry Sajjad Hussain, SSP Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz were also present on the occasion.

During his visit to LOC, the Chief Secretary of Azad Kashmir also met the people injured and disabled by the Indian firing and their families and appreciated their courage, enthusiasm and passion in strong words and assured the provision of all basic facilities for the affected LOC areas.

Later, while talking to the media, he said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has given strict instructions to the government of Azad Kashmir to eradicate corruption and to launch the process of accountability so that the national wealth can be used properly. In this connection the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and all the members of the Cabinet have agreed that the process of accountability will be started and the shortcomings in the Azad Kashmir Accountability Act will be rectified.

Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan visited the Seri Bandala Martyrs' Memorial and offered Fateha and laid flowers at the graves of the martyrs.

Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir also visited the Basic Health Unit, which was handed over to the Health Department on his own.

Director General Information Azad Kashmir Raja Azhar Iqbal briefed the Chief Secretary about the hospital and said that the hospital was built with the help of philanthropists and was being run under the auspices of Welfare. He said it was also impossible to evacuate the injured during the firing due to lack of medical facilities at the LOC. He said due to the establishment of this hospital, people of the area have access to medical treatment at their doorsteps day and night.

Appreciating the establishment of the hospital, the Chief Secretary said that there is no worship other than serving the suffering humanity.