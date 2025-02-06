Some doctors of state-run Cardiac Hospital booked for dereliction of duties: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday said that disciplinary action had been initiated against some doctors of the public-sector Cardiac Hospital in the State's Metropolis for dereliction of duties after an inquiry into an alleged incident of negligence by some doctors at the Cardiac Hospital

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday said that disciplinary action had been initiated against some doctors of the public-sector Cardiac Hospital in the State's Metropolis for dereliction of duties after an inquiry into an alleged incident of negligence by some doctors at the Cardiac Hospital.

While participating in the debate on the resolutions moved by ex-premier Raja Farooq Haider Khan on the floor of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the AJK Prime Minister said, "The Cardiac Hospital is fully operational, and the government has conducted an inquiry against some doctors over the death of a citizen “during treatment” in the hospital, according to an AJK government official statement issued to the media Thursday evening.

Anwaar ul Haq said that it was absolutely inappropriate to create a sort of impression that institutions have become inactive or dysfunctional. He said that the present government has formed a “task force” to deal with the challenges of climate change, like flash floods and droughts in Azad Kashmir.

The task force, he said, would present its recommendations in the next two weeks. He said that protection of forests has been ensured to combat climate change and its impacts. He said that marking refugees' identity cards was an excellent proposal.

Regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, the PM said that the consultation process was under way, which would be completed in the next few days with due advice from the Leader of the Opposition. He said that the basic requirement of the constitution was that the delimitation of Constituencies should be based on the census and the Election Act. He said that the government should get the census data from NADRA.

"There is a dire need for a door-to-door voter verification drive of the refugees settled in Pakistan," he remarked. He said that some resolutions were sent to the Bureau of Statistics. "One of those was related to demand for inclusion of “local languages” in the list of languages during the “census”, the PM said, adding that there was also a demand for incorporation of a separate box for the proper identification of refugees from Jammu and Kashmir.