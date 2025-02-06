Some Doctors Of State-run Cardiac Hospital Booked For Dereliction Of Duties: AJK PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 11:57 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday said that disciplinary action had been initiated against some doctors of the public-sector Cardiac Hospital in the State's Metropolis for dereliction of duties after an inquiry into an alleged incident of negligence by some doctors at the Cardiac Hospital
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday said that disciplinary action had been initiated against some doctors of the public-sector Cardiac Hospital in the State's Metropolis for dereliction of duties after an inquiry into an alleged incident of negligence by some doctors at the Cardiac Hospital.
While participating in the debate on the resolutions moved by ex-premier Raja Farooq Haider Khan on the floor of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the AJK Prime Minister said, "The Cardiac Hospital is fully operational, and the government has conducted an inquiry against some doctors over the death of a citizen “during treatment” in the hospital, according to an AJK government official statement issued to the media Thursday evening.
Anwaar ul Haq said that it was absolutely inappropriate to create a sort of impression that institutions have become inactive or dysfunctional. He said that the present government has formed a “task force” to deal with the challenges of climate change, like flash floods and droughts in Azad Kashmir.
The task force, he said, would present its recommendations in the next two weeks. He said that protection of forests has been ensured to combat climate change and its impacts. He said that marking refugees' identity cards was an excellent proposal.
Regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, the PM said that the consultation process was under way, which would be completed in the next few days with due advice from the Leader of the Opposition. He said that the basic requirement of the constitution was that the delimitation of Constituencies should be based on the census and the Election Act. He said that the government should get the census data from NADRA.
"There is a dire need for a door-to-door voter verification drive of the refugees settled in Pakistan," he remarked. He said that some resolutions were sent to the Bureau of Statistics. "One of those was related to demand for inclusion of “local languages” in the list of languages during the “census”, the PM said, adding that there was also a demand for incorporation of a separate box for the proper identification of refugees from Jammu and Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Oman raw material logistics agre ..
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway
Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris
Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died in mass shooting
ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost social welfare, digital transf ..
‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Some doctors of state-run Cardiac Hospital booked for dereliction of duties: AJK PM3 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects1 hour ago
-
Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoot: Azad Jammu Kashmi ..1 hour ago
-
Nutrition Advocacy Dialogue hosted to foster advocacy and adolescent nutrition in AJK1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support in freedom struggle2 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day stands as a vivid manifestation of the everlasting, invincible bond between P ..2 days ago
-
Solidarity expression strengthens bound between people of Kashmir, Pakistan2 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stresses need for working together to br ..3 days ago
-
AJK people stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in IIOJ&K; Haq3 days ago
-
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq directs early completion of Jagran power project3 days ago
-
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan7 days ago
-
AJK gears up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal, fervor7 days ago