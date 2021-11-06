Speaker AJK pays tribute to martyrs of Jammu

Speaker Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Assembly Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Saturday paid tribute to Shuhda of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Assembly Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Saturday paid tribute to Shuhda of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He was addressing a ceremony organized by Tehrek e Jawanan Kashmir Pakistan (TJP) at National Press Club Islamabad in connection with the "Youm e Shuhada Jammu".

The speaker said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri nation are for islam and Pakistan. In November 6, 1947, the Indian Army, the Maharaja's forces and extremist Hindus massacred Muslims on Friday in which 237,000 Muslims were martyred. "Today, we strongly urge the international community, international human rights organizations to take note of the forcible military occupation of Kashmir by India and its subsequent brutal use of force to perpetuate that occupation", he added.

Senior Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir will be continued till its liberation.

He reiterated that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste adding that sacrifices would bear fruit and dawn of freedom would come soon.

Among others, Chairman TJP Abdullah Hameed Gul, Special Representative Chairman Hurriyat Conference Sheikh Abdul Matin, Senior Journalist Afzal Butt PFUJ also participated.