Speaker inaugurates school building in Lasva, Neelam Vally

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Shah Ghulam Qader on Saturday inaugurated newly built school building in Lasva, Neelam Vally that was destroyed in 2005 earthquake

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ):Speaker Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Shah Ghulam Qader on Saturday inaugurated newly built school building in Lasva, Neelam Vally that was destroyed in 2005 earthquake.

The school was rebuilt under a project initiated with the assistance of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to construct schools hit by earthquake in 2005.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Ghulam Qader said that government was committed to ensure provision of quality education in far flung and under developed areas of AJK. He said that newly built schools would be handed over to private organizations to run them for a period of 3 years and the teachers would be recruited on merit through National Testing Service (NTS) adding priority would be given to locals.

He said that biometric attendance system would be installed in government schools to ensue attendance of staff.