Speakers at seminar condemn Indian brutalities in Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and Director Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC) Prof Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch on Wednesday said that rights of every individuals should be honored regardless of race, color, gender, political affiliation and difference in opinion. He said the silence of international community on violation of human rights by Indian occupying forces in Kashmir is unpardonable.

He was speaking in a seminar organized by Political Science Department of Turbat University in connection with International Human Rights Day at the video conference room of the Varsity.

Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch emphasized on youths to play their role in strengthening the concept of mutual respect and harmony in order to create a peaceful and prosperous society.

He remarked that it was very important that like other parts of Pakistan, the International Human Rights Day were being celebrated in Turbat University every year. He stressed on the promotion equality and social parity in the society for sustainable peace and development.

He said that besides academic and research activities, Turbat University was committed to spread awareness regarding protecting and promoting human rights and tolerance in society and will continue making efforts to defend dignity and self-esteem of every stakeholders of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Political Science Department Jamil Ahmed highlighted the historical background of celebrating Human Rights Day globally on December 10 every year.

Recalling the attention of international community towards ruthless military action of Indian forces against innocent people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the speakers said that United Nations and world community should play their due role for the safeguard of the rights of Kashmiri people and stop heinous kind of human rights violation by Indian forces in IOK.

They added that the world community should recognize full respect for the rights of people under continued illegal occupation. They urged international rights organizations to take notice of Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

The seminar was attended by Chairperson Education Department Manzoor Ahmed Baloch, Lecturer Amjid Ali, PSO to Vice Chancellor Bilal Ur Rehman Account Officer Abdi khan, Protocol Officer Meer Bahad, faculty members and students.