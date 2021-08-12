Speakers on Thursday emphasized the need for mobilization of the international community and ways to deter the atrocities being committed by occupying forces against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Speakers on Thursday emphasized the need for mobilization of the international community and ways to deter the atrocities being committed by occupying forces against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

There was a need for mass education and mass mobilization so that there could be an informed movement against the radical changes of Kashmir and grant them their basic rights, they said while addressing a conference.

The Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) and Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFVOK) organized a conference titled "Kashmir Policy Dialogue: Two Years of Indian Demographic Terrorism in IIOJK" at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

The conference was aimed at highlighting the overall significance of the illegal occupation by the Indian government within the occupied area of Kashmir and its strategy of demographic terrorism to increase support of its actions.

Ambassador Abdul Basit said that Kashmir was very close to the heart of the Pakistani people and that the major dispute between Pakistan and India.

It is essential for Pakistan to go back to the drawing board and figure out a plan to make sure that the international community puts in the effort to pressure the Indian government.

He concluded by saying that there need to be talks and not gimmicks between Pakistan and India.

Former diplomat, Nasir Qadri highlighted the historical bonds between Kashmir and Pakistan.

He stated that it was not a mere phrase that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, but rather an essential description of the area because Pakistan cannot exist without it.

Ambassador Fauzia Nasreen reiterated the events that were being taken and how given the legal process of approvals for changes in Kashmir were all being violated.

She quoted figures from different reports on how there had been different types of funding to systematically shut down and take away the rights of the people of Kashmir.