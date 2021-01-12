Speakers for public advocacy to advance IIOJK narrative

Speakers on Tuesday stressed upon the need for public advocacy and use of media to advance the narrative on Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Speakers on Tuesday stressed upon the need for public advocacy and use of media to advance the narrative on Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan must build united front and create intellectual tools to get the Kashmiri voice across internationally, they noted at a webinar "Marginalization of Kashmiris in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" hosted by Islamabad Policy Research Institute here.

Building on the revocation of article 370 and 35A by India last year, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Masood Khan, stated that Indian military siege in IIOJK was a crime against humanity.

"Thus with India stripping Kashmir off its special status, Muslims were being reduced to minority even in Muslim-majority Constituencies," he added.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik said the Indian public had access to IIOJK's resources and land after the revocation of special status.

She further argued for the need to have law-fare, and strategic Kashmir policy.

Meanwhile, Air Vice Marshal (R) Shahzad Chaudhry mentioned the need to give proportionate response to India.

"Building on the recent India-China Ladakh crisis, he articulated the need for role of China in the Kashmir issue".