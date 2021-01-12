UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers For Public Advocacy To Advance IIOJK Narrative

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Speakers for public advocacy to advance IIOJK narrative

Speakers on Tuesday stressed upon the need for public advocacy and use of media to advance the narrative on Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Speakers on Tuesday stressed upon the need for public advocacy and use of media to advance the narrative on Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan must build united front and create intellectual tools to get the Kashmiri voice across internationally, they noted at a webinar "Marginalization of Kashmiris in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" hosted by Islamabad Policy Research Institute here.

Building on the revocation of article 370 and 35A by India last year, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Masood Khan, stated that Indian military siege in IIOJK was a crime against humanity.

"Thus with India stripping Kashmir off its special status, Muslims were being reduced to minority even in Muslim-majority Constituencies," he added.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik said the Indian public had access to IIOJK's resources and land after the revocation of special status.

She further argued for the need to have law-fare, and strategic Kashmir policy.

Meanwhile, Air Vice Marshal (R) Shahzad Chaudhry mentioned the need to give proportionate response to India.

"Building on the recent India-China Ladakh crisis, he articulated the need for role of China in the Kashmir issue".

Related Topics

India Islamabad Minority China Wife Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media

Recent Stories

CTP accelerates smog awareness campaign for motori ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong Chief Says UK's Expanded Visa Offer Brea ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Laos Discuss Deliveries of Sputnik V Vacci ..

1 minute ago

In-form Sabalenka powers into Abu Dhabi final

8 minutes ago

Big freeze complicates snow-clearing efforts in Sp ..

12 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi asks NAVTTC to design spec ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.