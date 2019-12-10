Speakers highlight HR violations in held Kashmir

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The speakers at a seminar, held at the Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday, said that serious violations of human rights were being committed by the Indain army in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, which was a big question mark on the criminal silence of so-called flag-bearers of human rights in the world

The seminar was held to mark the International Day for Human Rights by the PU Department of Gender Studies, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights and Christian Care Foundation here on Tuesday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, MPA Mahindar Singh Pal, MPA Ayesha Iqbal, Department of Gender Studies Chairperson Dr Raana Malik, Ministry of Human Rights Director General Lubna Mansoor, Director General Commerce Azhar Iqbal, senior analyst Salman Abid, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, while addressing the seminar, said: "The UN is useless if it cannot implement its own resolutions on Indian occupied Kashmir." He said that there had been complete lockdown in the valley for the last 128 days.

MPA Mahindar Singh Pal said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had given the lesson of equality, presenting the best charter of human rights in his speech 1,400 years ago. Therefore, there was no need to make new policies on human rights. He added that India had converted Occupied Kashmir into the largest jail of the world and violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir demanded us mark Kashmir Day instead of marking International Human Rights Day.

He said that he was wearing turban in green color today to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

MPA Aysha Iqbal said that young people were constructive agents of change and they must come forward to create awareness about human rights in Pakistan.

Azhar Iqbal said that our generalised system of preference (GSP) Plus status was connected with human rights situation in Pakistan. He added that Pakistan had signed 27 conventions and treaties in the wake of GSP Plus status out of which seven were associated with human rights. He said that improvement in human rights situation could enhance Pakistan's exports to foreign countries.

Senior analyst Salman Abid said that we had the best human rights policies and laws but unfortunately we could not implement them in a proper manner.

Dr Raana Malik said it was necessary to ensure human rights for achieving sustainable development goals. She said that Hazrat Muhammad SAWW had instructed us to deal with women in a good manner.

After the seminar, the participants in the seminar held a protest demonstration and organised a protest rally to condemn Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.