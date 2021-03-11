Speakers urge lawfare to advance Kashmir issue

Speakers at a conference on Thursday stressed the need to fight a strong legal case against India to advance the Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers at a conference on Thursday stressed the need to fight a strong legal case against India to advance the Kashmir issue.

They pointed out that a legal case in favour of Kashmiris already existed in the United Nations and Pakistan should develop a strong lawfare to counter India at international fronts.

An academic conference titled "Prospects of lawfare on Kashmir and the strategies" was organised by Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir (LFOVK) here.

Expressing deep concern over the current situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the panelists said Kashmir was an international armed conflict and a case of illegal occupation while occupied forces committing serious human rights violations.

Calling armed resistance in Kashmir legitimate and legal under international law, Dr Khalid said that where there was occupation there was resistance and right of liberation was fundamental right.

Dr Sadia Zahoor underlined the need to build a narrative against India like Palestine.

Executive Director Kashmir Media Service, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam said "We are yet to build our legal case to get it recognized that IIOJK is occupied by India as per international law."