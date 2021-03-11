UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Urge Lawfare To Advance Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:48 PM

Speakers urge lawfare to advance Kashmir issue

Speakers at a conference on Thursday stressed the need to fight a strong legal case against India to advance the Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers at a conference on Thursday stressed the need to fight a strong legal case against India to advance the Kashmir issue.

They pointed out that a legal case in favour of Kashmiris already existed in the United Nations and Pakistan should develop a strong lawfare to counter India at international fronts.

An academic conference titled "Prospects of lawfare on Kashmir and the strategies" was organised by Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir (LFOVK) here.

Expressing deep concern over the current situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the panelists said Kashmir was an international armed conflict and a case of illegal occupation while occupied forces committing serious human rights violations.

Calling armed resistance in Kashmir legitimate and legal under international law, Dr Khalid said that where there was occupation there was resistance and right of liberation was fundamental right.

Dr Sadia Zahoor underlined the need to build a narrative against India like Palestine.

Executive Director Kashmir Media Service, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam said "We are yet to build our legal case to get it recognized that IIOJK is occupied by India as per international law."

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Palestine Jammu Media

Recent Stories

World Kidney day observed

3 minutes ago

GE, Slovenia's HSE reach settlement over troubled ..

3 minutes ago

Greece hopes to reopen for tourists in mid-May

3 minutes ago

Gareth Davies knows he's in a battle for Wales scr ..

3 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

6 minutes ago

France to Step Up Efforts to Revive Israel-Palesti ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.