Speakers urge UN for free, fair investigations of mass rape in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The speakers urged United Nations and international community to press for conducting free and fair investigations of century's most barbaric mass rape being committed by Indian forces in Kunan & Poshpora villages in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They said this during an online conference on Kashmiri Women's Resistance Day was organized by Tehreek-e-Kashmir United Kingdom to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the tragic incident of Kunan & Poshpora mass rape to honour the victims and awaken the world conscience on the century's most barbaric crime mass rape because the world has become a silent spectator of heinous crimes of Indian occupational forces especially murder and rape in IIOJK, said a news release.

The conference titled "Kunan Poshpora Mass Rape with Denied Justice for 30 Years" was chaired by Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TEK) UK President Raja Fahim Kayani and moderated by TEK Information Secretary Rehana Ali.

"The Mass Rape Kunan & Poshpora 1991 is an unforgettable incident in the Kashmir's history which was committed under the black RAPE Law under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1990's section 7 which gives impunity to the Indian army to search, torture, kill & rape innocent Kashmiris & burn their properties too even on suspicion," Kayani said in his opening remarks. Kayani said India should be sanctioned for its war crimes in IIOJK.

Former Australian Senator Lee Rhiannon said that "I pay tribute to the history, the culture and struggle for justice of the Kashmiri people. Rape is a shocking crime which had been used as a tactic of war to humiliate women." On February 23,1991, the Indian forces committed mass rape of more than 100 young, older and minor women in villages of Kunan and Poshpora. It was a pre-planned crime and systematically raped by the Indian army, she said.

She said Indian laws such as AFSPA effectively allow military personnel to get away with rape and brutality. The world needs to put more focus on violence perpetrated by Indian forces in IIOJK.

Shaffaq Mohammed, a former liberal democrat's Member of the European Parliament said that Kunan and Poshpora incident, where women from 2 Kashmir villages were subjected to the most brutal acts of sexual violence are still awaiting justice even after 30 years.

The United Nations passed Resolution 1820 in 2008 on Women & Peace and Security to tackle the growing incidents of "Rape as an Act of War".

The Special Envoy of UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie must speak in favour of the victims of Kunan and Poshpora and bring their plights to the world's attention, Shaffaq Mohammad said.

Mary Hunter, Researcher for the Centre for Army Leadership and the London Institute of South Asia said that it has been repeatedly suggested by human rights watch that rape has been used as a "weapon of war" by the Indian security forces against the entire Kashmiri community. While as per the second UN report, published in 2019, stating that "no progress" has been made in bringing justice.

Dr. Farhan Mujahid Chak, Secretary-General Kashmir Civitas said that in 1991 4th Rajputana rifles of the 68 Mountain Division of Indian Armed Forces entered Kunan & Poshpora and mass raped more than 100 young and old women.

Injustice will never go away, it will remain, and the world must come forward and the culprits of Kunan and Poshpora mass rape must be held accountable so that justice is served, Dr Farhan said.

Shamim Shawl, APHC representative and Secretary-General Kashmir Tehreeki Khawateen during her address said that "We demand Justice for Kunan and Poshpora mass raped victims, we demand International Commission to investigate the matter." Sheni Hamid, Political Strategist & Senior Political Advisor said that the brutal rapes of the villagers by some Indian representatives, is indeed against all these conventions and against the UN's Human Rights Principles - which was being signed by India as well.

Shaista Safi, Kashmiri human rights lobbyist said this day is a reminder that Indian occupational forces use rape as a weapon of war, they think of it as their duty and get away with the horrendous crimes because of draconian laws such as AFSPA.

Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Altaf Ahmed Bhat appealed to the UN, EU Parliament, and international human rights organizations to intervene and ask India to allow them for free and fair investigation of grave human rights violations in IIOJK.

Mian Muhammad Tayyib, Vice President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe, Sardar Aftab Ahmed advocate Vice President TeK UK, Abdul Malik JP Chairman Kashmir Bristol Foundation, Farooq Baig Secretary-General TeK Germany, Muhammad Lukman Deputy Sec-Gen TeK UK, Khawaja Muhammad Suleiman Director KIC Birmingham and Muhammad Munir TeK Germany also attended the seminar.