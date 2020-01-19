Speakers at a seminar held here on "Kashmir Lock Down and Jinnah's Vision", under the auspices of Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Plus Forum have appreciated the efforts of Chinese government for raising the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council and stressed the world nations to shoulder their responsibilities with regard to resolve the issue through relevant UNSC's resolutions in a peace full way

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ):Speakers at a seminar held here on "Kashmir Lock Down and Jinnah's Vision", under the auspices of Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Plus Forum have appreciated the efforts of Chinese government for raising the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council and stressed the world nations to shoulder their responsibilities with regard to resolve the issue through relevant UNSC's resolutions in a peace full way.

The seminar was held at Jinnah Iqbal Education campus Rawalpindi with Former Senior Economic Advisor of World Bank Mr. Fateh M. Chaudhri in the chair.

Rana Abdul Baqi Chairman Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Forum, Prof. Aqeela Asif of Comsat University Islamabad, Dr. Sabahat Sajjad, Arsalan Akbar Abbasi and others spoke on various aspects of Kashmir Dispute in the backdrop of Jinnah's visionary struggle to achieve Pakistan opposed by the Hindu Extremists.

Students presented National Anthem and national songs reflecting the aspirations of the people of occupied Kashmir demanding of the Indian government to quit Kashmir.

Fateh M. Chaudhri said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision as a builder of Pakistan not only translated the ideals of Hakeem ul Ummat Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal into reality but also told the world in unequivocal terms that Muslims of India were a separate nation in all respects, hence deserved a separate homeland in the districts and the princely states of India including the state of Jammu and Kashmir, where Muslims are in majority.

Fateh Chaudhri said the world leaders and the international human rights organizations must look into the plight of Kashmir population made hostage by the extremist Hindu government of BJP in league with RSS since more than 5 months.

"The world leaders must act to pressurize Indian government to allow the people of Kashmir to exercise their right of self-determination as envisaged in the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Rana Abdul Baqi, Chairman of Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Forum commended the effort of Chinese government for raising the issue of Kashmir Lock Down in the United Nations Security Council.

He said that its time for the UN Security Council to listen to the voice of sanity being raised by the international community against the Indian unprecedented atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir.

Rana Abdul Baqi said the UN Security Council must implement the Security Council Resolutions by ordering both the government to hold plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir allowing right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's assurance to UN Security Council for holding plebiscite in Azad Kashmir and said If India refused to act on the UN advice for implementing UN Security Council Resolutions then UN must allow the Kashmiri freedom seekers to form a government in exile of the Indian occupied Kashmir in Chinese territory of Tibet or in any European country.

Other speakers commended the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who strongly pleaded the concept of two nation theory in the wake of stiff resistance by Hindu extremists.

While condemning the Indian atrocities in Kashmir Lock Down, they said Quaid-i-Azam always encouraged the Indian Muslims to beware of the fascist policies of Hindu mentality, which had now been exposed to international community.

They referred Prof Stanely Wolpert who appreciated the vision of Jinnah as the founder of Pakistan declaring him as the only world leader who changed the course of history.