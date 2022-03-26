Speakers urged the world community to take serious notice of India's settler colonialism agenda in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) that seeks to control by every means all of Kashmir, its land, people and their resources

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) Speakers urged the world community to take serious notice of India's settler colonialism agenda in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) that seeks to control by every means all of Kashmir, its land, people and their resources.

They expressed these words while addressing an international webinar titled "Unravelling the Colonization of India occupied Kashmir" held a sideline event on the occasion of 49the session of the UNHCR on late Friday.

The event was moderated by the KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani and attended by prominent human rights activists, international law experts, academicians including Robert Fatina Author and Journalist, Syed Muhammad Ali Director of Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies, Dr Awais Bin Wasi Acting Dean at Riphah International University, Ahmed Quraishi Executive Director of Youth Forum for Kashmir, Prof. Dr Waqas Ali and others.

While raising their alarm over India's settler colonial agenda in the UN recognised disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the panelists said that Kashmiris were claimed in the name of democracy and further colonized in the name of development.

Referring to the August 5, 2019 move, they said that it was a classical example of the Machiavellian machination and mischief by the Indian state that has been shamelessly using the repressive state apparatus including parliament and judiciary to erase the Kashmiris' political, cultural and national identity.

They said that stripping Kashmir's autonomous status was yet another step in India's long history of colonising Kashmir. "India's settler colonial agenda aims to crush the spirit of resistance and resilience of Kashmiris in the name of so-called development and foreign investment", they said.

Urging world community to take effective notice of India's machinations, they said that the global community needs to realize the dangers in Kashmir and play its due role in resolving the lingering conflict to ensure durable peace and stability in the region.