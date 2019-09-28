Special Congressional Recognition of AJK President Masood Khan

Congressman Thomas Suozzi, the US Congressman from New York, has presented a certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Congressman Suozzi had this certificate presented at the residence of the prominent Pakistani-American community leader, Dr.

Abid Sheikh, who had hosted a dinner in honour of President Masood Khan and a high-powered delegation from Baluchistan which is being led by Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The Congressman also presented a Challenge Coin to the President. President Masood Khan thanked the Congressman for this gesture and said that he would cherish this precious gift from New York’s constituents and Honourable Tom Suozzi, who is a member of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress. The President said that he would use the Challenge Coin for the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.