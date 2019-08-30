Special prayers offered for Kashmir liberation from Indian yoke

Faithful on Friday offered special prayers at 'Jumma' congregations across the country for liberation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) as miseries of its people were increasing with each passing day since August 5, when New Delhi revoked the Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution

Ulema and religious scholars, during their Friday sermons, highlighted the responsibility of Ummah to help Muslims, facing any aggression and oppression in any part of the world.

They said the whole Kashmir was under siege for more than three weeks and facing worst-ever brutalities at the hands of Indian occupation forces, adding people of Kashmir were anxiously looking towards Muslim countries for their help.

They also urged the international community to play its due role in resolving the longstanding issue of Kashmir in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.

Religious scholars also appreciated the government for standing with thepeople of Kashmir by all means and expressing solidarity with them.