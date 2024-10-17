Sport Infrastructure Would Be Developed Soon In AJK Secretary Sports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:38 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Secretary Sports Youth and Culture Rashid Hanif Qureshi has said that sports have an important role in the promotion of healthy activities in any country and society.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the local officials of his department during his visit to the sports complex in New City here on Thursday.
The officers of the Mirpur District Ports Department briefed the Secretary about all the related issues of the promotion of sports in the district.
Secretary Sports Youth and Culture, AJK Rashid Hanif Qureshi during the meeting that according to the vision of Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq, sports activities were being promoted throughout Azad Kashmir along with the curricular activities of the youth, with a prime focus to enhance their physical abilities through healthy sports.
Hanif further emphasized that the importance of sports could be highlighted where sports fields and bright potential were available in the region.
He underlined that hospitals could be deserted in the areas where a healthy society thrives through healthy sports activities.
He said that various sports events will be organized in Azad Jammu Kashmir, in which the role of the Sports, Youth, and Culture Department will be important through further improvement of the performance of this department.
He advised the officers and other staffers of the department to utilize their full potential and work hard day and night to increase the efficiency of the department through boosting sports activities across the state.
Youth, sports, and culture department officials, including Muhammad Ramadan, Assistant Director Sports Youth and Culture Bhimbar Kamal Subhani, Section Officer Sports Youth and Culture Department Qazi Abdul Qadeer, Assistant Director Sports Syed Bilal Hussain Bukhari, and others also attended the meeting.
