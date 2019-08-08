UrduPoint.com
Sports Board Punjab Stage Kashmir Rally Show Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:36 PM

Sports Board Punjab and Divisional Sports Office organized a Kashmir Rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Sports board Punjab and Divisional sports Office organized a Kashmir Rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh led the largely attended rally. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Sports Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja also participated in the rally.

Hundreds of players with Pakistan flags in their hands participated in the rally that began from National Hockey Stadium and concluded at Punjab Football Stadium.

The participants chanted slogans against India's unconstitutional measure of removing Kashmir's special status. They also showed their anger on the cruelties of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.

While addressing the rally, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan said Kashmir is part of Pakistan and their sacrifices won't go futile. "We should underline the Kashmir issue and India's atrocities at every platform." Highlighting the sacrifices of Kashmiri people for the cause of freedom, he said: "The innocent Kashmiri people are being subjected to worst brutalities by Indian armed forces. The entire Pakistan nation is with Khamiris in this testing time," he maintained.

Director General Sports Punjab further said that the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UNO resolutions and according to the wishes of Kashmiri people. "The inhuman Indian atrocities have failed to lessen Kashmiris' passion and enthusiasm for freedom," he said.

