UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Srinagar A Maze Of Razor Wire, Steel Barriers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:18 PM

Srinagar a maze of razor wire, steel barriers

Indian Occupied Kashmir's capital Srinagar has turned into a vast maze of razor wire coils and steel barricades as drones and helicopters hover overhead, said prominent international news organization, Associated Press (AP) in a report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Indian Occupied Kashmir's capital Srinagar has turned into a vast maze of razor wire coils and steel barricades as drones and helicopters hover overhead, said prominent international news organization, Associated Press (AP) in a report.

The report said wearing flak jackets and riot gear, Indian paramilitary soldiers carry automatic rifles and shotguns to control the network of checkpoints and barricades across roads, lanes and intersections in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The report maintains that although the 4 million residents of the Kashmir Valley are used to blockades, the one imposed after the Indian government's surprise move earlier this month to strip the territory of constitutional privileges was something residents said they've never seen before.

Amid the labyrinth whose entry and exit points are changed frequently, people find themselves disoriented in their own city, and struggle to memorize its frequently changing street map.

"This is so vast, so expansive," resident Zameer Ahmed said. "The entire Srinagar city has been knitted in razor wire to seek our silence and obedience." The lock down in the Muslim-majority valley has been in place since August 05 when New Delhi repealed the special status of the occupied territory. Even before India's Parliament voted August 05 to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories, the Indian government imposed a curfew, suspended telephone and internet services and deployed tens of thousands of additional soldiers to the region already one of the world's most militarized zones.

At checkpoints throughout Srinagar, police gave directions to a labyrinth whose entry and exit points are changed several times a day. Razor wire divides neighborhoods, discouraging people from assembling. Some roads are blocked by perpendicularly parked armored vehicles or private buses. Because of the complexity of the Indian forces' one-way system, it is impossible to use the same route and return home from any particular destination, even if it is within sight.

"They've changed the road map of our city, trying to make us like strangers in our own neighborhoods," said Bashir Ahmed, a resident of downtown Srinagar.

"This is a drill about disciplining and regulating people's movement. This is to psychologically break people and teach them that they're not in control of their own bodies," said Saiba Varma of the University of California, San Diego, who is in Srinagar for post-doctoral research in medical anthropology.

The AP report says that the authorities have refused to share any details about the checkpoints or new methods used for the latest blockade.

It says government officials maintain that the situation is returning to normal and that no one has died or been seriously injured in any of the sporadic protests that have broken out since the blockade began. Because of constraints on movement and communication, it was not possible to verify their claims, it adds.

Related Topics

India Injured Occupied Kashmir Internet World Police Parliament Vehicles Road Died Split Srinagar New Delhi Same San Diego August Media From Government Share Million

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy hosts roundtable meeting on tolerance ..

20 minutes ago

Moscow Accuses Washington of Deliberate Attempts t ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Meeting Between China's Xi, Hong Kong P ..

2 minutes ago

Gibraltar Authorities Lift Detention of Iran's Tan ..

2 minutes ago

Severe Tropical Storm Kills 1 Person in Western Ja ..

2 minutes ago

Modi lays foundation to disintegrate India: Shauka ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.