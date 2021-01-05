UrduPoint.com
Stability In Region Linked With Kashmir Issue: Farooq Haider

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:59 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that durable and lasting peace between India and Pakistan could not be possible unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that durable and lasting peace between India and Pakistan could not be possible unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris.

Addressing a seminar here at National Press Club, he said right to self determination is the fundamental objective of Kashmiris and they would continue their struggle till the achievement of this goal.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self determination.

AJK PM said the Kashmiris are struggling for the stability, integrity and completion of Pakistan and this struggle would continue till the objective was achieved.

He said the stand of the people on the Kashmir issue was crystal clear and they had been struggling for the achievement of their internationally-recognised right to self determination in accordance with the United Nations' relevant resolutions.

He said India had denied the rights of Kashmiri people with the use of brute force for over last seven decades and had ignored the resolutions passed by the UN on Kashmir.

He urged upon the United Nations to play its due role to implement the resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and should grant the Kashmiris their fundamental right to self determination.

