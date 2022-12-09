UrduPoint.com

Stepping Out Of Homes A Nightmare For Women In IIOJK: Mushaal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 01:16 AM

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that it was nothing less than a nightmare for the Kashmiri women to step out of their homes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"This is due to the rampant state-sponsored incidents of sexual violence in the IIOJK, as the Indian armed forces have been using rape and molestation of Kashmiri women as a weapon of war, to suppress the seven-decade long Kashmiri struggle for securing their inalienable right of self-determination", she added Speaking at a seminar titled Empathy or Sympathy: Elimination of Violence against Women at Academic Institutions, organised here on Thursday at the Quaid-i-Azam University, Mushaal, who was the chief guest, said that the womenfolk in the IIOJK were combating around one million troops of the Indian armed forces, and were facing all kinds of oppression, harassment and molestations, said a press release.

Mushaal, wife of senior detained Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that rape was being used as a weapon of war against the women folk in the occupied valley since long to punish the entire Kashmiris. However, she said that Kashmiri women were the bravest in the entire world as they had been facing all sorts of state terrorism and brutalities for the over seven decades.

She stated that the situation in the occupied valley turned from bad to worse in the aftermath of the fascist Indian government's unconstitutional, illegal and unilateral move of revoking Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, stripping the IIOJK of its special status.

She said that the incidents of rape and sexual abuse witnessed an alarming upsurge soon after the notorious move.

Mushaal went on to say that the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act, forcing the people to live in a situation where they could not even breathe freely.

She said that India had been violating the clauses regulating sexual violence under International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law, but the world community and human rights organizations remained silent.

She said, "Rape and violence used as a weapon of terror constitute a crime against humanity and those responsible must face criminal sanctions".

Narrating the ordeals of the Kashmiri women, Mushaal said that the Indian army, police and paramilitary personnel had been involved in sexual violence in the IIOJK, where over 11,000 Kashmiri women have been raped since 1989. She pointed out that most vulnerable people in war zones were women and children.

"Around 2,500 women have been forced to live as half-widows. Over 22,940 women have become widows since January 1989, as their husbands were martyred by the Indian troops or police. The Indian forces are present in every nook and corner of the occupied territory and have created an atmosphere of fear and terror", she said.

Mushaal urged the International community and international human rights bodies to play their role and support the Kashmiri women, who had been enduring egregious human rights abuses, including sexual violence, rape, and molestation for over seven decades.

She said that in order to prevent heinous human rights violations in the IIOJK, the UNSC must resolve the issue in the light of its resolutions and let the people of Kashmir decide their own fate.

