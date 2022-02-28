Steps afoot to materialize dream of prosperous,self-reliant Azad Jammu Kashmir: PM AJK

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday said that dream of a prosperous and self-sufficient Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) could be materialized only if the visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan was put into practice in letter and spirit

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday said that dream of a prosperous and self-sufficient Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) could be materialized only if the visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan was put into practice in letter and spirit.

Niazi made these remarks while while addressing the annual anniversary function of Rai Muhammad Hussain, father of Major (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed at 'Baloch Dhaman Pakhunar Plon' in Baloch area of Sudhnuti district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the sole aim of his politics was to serve common masses with honesty and integrity.

The prime minister said that he attained the highest status in politics due to his honesty and selfless-services he had rendered for the people.

He made it clear that his government would work day and night to serve common people.

The prime minister on the occasion also announced a host of development schemes to be initiated in the area.

He said that besides the construction of Girls Degree College at Dhaman Pakhunar, sports Ground for Youth, Foot Bridge at Jhandi Gala, activation of Flour Depot at Dhaman Pakhu Nadar and provision of Ambulance service at Basic Health Unit would be launched very soon.

Niazi said that he would revisit the Baloch constituency again and announce a special package to resolve all the problems of the constituency.

The prime minister said that the PTI government was committed to the development and prosperity of the region.

Terming Sudhunoti and Balooch as the land of martyrs, he said that Sabz Ali Khan and Mili Khan were the proud sons of the soil who preferred death over slavery.

"The sacrifices rendered by our forefathers are unforgettable", the PM added.

Imran Khan, he said, won the hearts and minds of every Kashmiri by representing Kashmiris at every important world forum.

Prime Minister Niazi, while referring to the plight of Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir said, "We must remember our brothern in the occupied Kashmir, they are looking at us, it is our duty to project and promote their cause at world level".

He was of the view that PM Imran Khan had emerged as a great leader not only of Pakistan but also of the entire Muslim Ummah.

He also praised the armed forces' contribution in protecting the geographical and ideological boundaries of the country.

Terming the Indian government's aggressive designs as the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region, he said that the world community must use its influence to help resolve the Kashmir dispute, which he said could trigger a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

The function was also addressed by Minister Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar. Member Kashmir Council Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan and several others.