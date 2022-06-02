UrduPoint.com

Stern Action Against Kashmiris' Massacre By Indian Troops In IIOJK Urged

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Stern action against Kashmiris' massacre by Indian troops in IIOJK urged

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Syed Bashir Andrabi has urged the international community to take a stern notice of the massacre of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Syed Bashir Andrabi has urged the international community to take a stern notice of the massacre of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Bashir Andrabi in a statement condemned the atrocities committed by Indian troops on innocent Kashmiris and appealed to the world powers to put pressure on India to give Kashmiris their birth right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the people of IIOJK are struggling for their freedom from Indian rule but India was using brutal force and committing grave human rights violations to prolong its illegal rule over Kashmir.

Syed Bashir Andrabi lamented that the Modi-led fascist Indian government had revoked the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and imposed military siege in the territory. He added that the Modi's government wanted to turn the Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority by changing its demography.

The Hurriyat leader reiterated the Kashmiris' commitment of continuing their struggle till the complete withdrawal of Indian troops from the occupied territory and the achievement of their inalienable right to self-determination.

He also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, adding that lasting peace in the region could not be established without resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Minority Jammu August 2019 Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs 7.91

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs 7.91

5 minutes ago
 Russian National Guard Says Serviceman Died in Don ..

Russian National Guard Says Serviceman Died in Donbas in Battle With UK Lawmaker ..

2 minutes ago
 Miftah Ismail highlights commitment to provide con ..

Miftah Ismail highlights commitment to provide conducive, friendly environment t ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt to take control of economic crisis soon: Shah ..

Govt to take control of economic crisis soon: Shah

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Exclusion From OPEC+ Cannot Be Discussed, ..

Russia's Exclusion From OPEC+ Cannot Be Discussed, Initiative Is Voluntary - Off ..

9 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1 pct in May: Eur ..

Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1 pct in May: Eurostat

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.