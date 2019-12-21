Struggle for right to self-determination to continue till success: DFP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed the Kashmiris' unflinching resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion, despite all odds.

The DFP at a meeting in Srinagar expressed serious concerns over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting chaired by the party General Secretary, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Tari, was attended by the office bearers and the district presidents of the organization, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The participants in the meeting reiterated the call for early settlement of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of the Kashmiris' universally-accepted right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations.

The participants while referring to dire human rights situation in the Kashmir Valley noted that, "the besieged Kashmiris have been suffering badly due to the unrelenting military lockdown since August 5. Entire political leadership is in jails. Normal life remains affected and the suspension of means of communication, particularly the ban on internet, has plunged the occupied territory into a state of absolute crisis".

The meeting also condemned the illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and other liberation leaders who have been languishing in Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail for last over two years.