Struggle of Kashmiris to succeed, Indian to surrender before innocent people

The indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir will succeed due to determination of local people who have been standing firm and committed against Indian atrocities for more than 70 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir will succeed due to determination of local people who have been standing firm and committed against Indian atrocities for more than 70 years.

Ghulam Nabi Nowsheri, a Kashmir leader and In-Charge External Affairs Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami AJK, said that India will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement through its military might and brutal tactics.

For the last two years, he said innocent Kashmiris had been facing lockdown and India was pursuing an evil agenda of suppressing the Kashmiris' genuine struggle for freedom through killings, arrests, illegal detentions, harassment and use of brute force.

He pointed out that Narendra Modi-led fascistic government was committing crimes against the Kashmiris and the Indian forces' personnel have been given a license to arrest and kill innocent people in fake encounters.

Ghulam Nabi said that India had increased number of troops in the IIOJK but completely failed to control people who were trying to get freedom and their rights.

He expressed satisfaction over the efforts of incumbent government in highlighting the Kashmir issue and recalled the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at General Assembly of United Nations.

He appealed to the UN to put pressure on New Delhi to stop its brutalities in IIOJK and release all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of the occupied territory and India.

He said that UN should take practical steps in implementing the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.