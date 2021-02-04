UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Struggle Of Kashmiris To Succeed, Indian To Surrender Before Innocent People

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:41 PM

Struggle of Kashmiris to succeed, Indian to surrender before innocent people

The indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir will succeed due to determination of local people who have been standing firm and committed against Indian atrocities for more than 70 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir will succeed due to determination of local people who have been standing firm and committed against Indian atrocities for more than 70 years.

Ghulam Nabi Nowsheri, a Kashmir leader and In-Charge External Affairs Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami AJK, said that India will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement through its military might and brutal tactics.

For the last two years, he said innocent Kashmiris had been facing lockdown and India was pursuing an evil agenda of suppressing the Kashmiris' genuine struggle for freedom through killings, arrests, illegal detentions, harassment and use of brute force.

He pointed out that Narendra Modi-led fascistic government was committing crimes against the Kashmiris and the Indian forces' personnel have been given a license to arrest and kill innocent people in fake encounters.

Ghulam Nabi said that India had increased number of troops in the IIOJK but completely failed to control people who were trying to get freedom and their rights.

He expressed satisfaction over the efforts of incumbent government in highlighting the Kashmir issue and recalled the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at General Assembly of United Nations.

He appealed to the UN to put pressure on New Delhi to stop its brutalities in IIOJK and release all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of the occupied territory and India.

He said that UN should take practical steps in implementing the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations New Delhi Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

17 seconds ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

1 minute ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

31 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

46 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

46 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.