Student Succumbs To Pellet Injuries In IoK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:06 PM

In Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), an 11th class student has succumbed to pellet injuries he sustained during anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :In Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), an 11th class student has succumbed to pellet injuries he sustained during anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar city.

The student was injured in the pellet firing by Indian troops on demonstrations in Soura area of Srinagar against the repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Old Srinagar is tense after the death of the student and the occupation authorities have tightened curfew and other restrictions to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killing.

