UrduPoint.com

Students Block Srinagar-Leh Highway In Protest Against Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 08:36 PM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, students of 10th class studying in Government Boys High School Gagangeer Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Monday protested against the non-availability of transport facility

According to Kashmir Media Service, the students blocked Srinagar-Leh highway near Gagangeer and said that not a single vehicle was picking them during school timing due to which their education was suffering.

A student told media men that around a dozen students are late everyday as no vehicle in the area stops to pick them up.

