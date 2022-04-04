Students block Srinagar-Leh Highway in protest against authorities

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, students of 10th class studying in Government Boys High School Gagangeer Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Monday protested against the non-availability of transport facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, students of 10th class studying in Government Boys High School Gagangeer Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Monday protested against the non-availability of transport facility.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the students blocked Srinagar-Leh highway near Gagangeer and said that not a single vehicle was picking them during school timing due to which their education was suffering.

A student told media men that around a dozen students are late everyday as no vehicle in the area stops to pick them up.