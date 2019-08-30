UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students, Common People Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:27 PM

Students, common people express solidarity with Kashmiris

A large number of students of local colleges and schools as well as common people Friday participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Rally, taken out in village Koobey Chak-Sialkot, the native town of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of students of local colleges and schools as well as common people Friday participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Rally, taken out in village Koobey Chak-Sialkot, the native town of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, here on Friday.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against India, as well as flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Addressing the participants, speakers strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would bear fruit soon. Speakers urged the world to use its influence to pressurise India to stop state-terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

At the end, they also held special prayers for freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

PITB observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour at Arfa Soft ..

13 minutes ago

Huawei Experience Ambassadors Capture the Best of ..

26 minutes ago

Shopkeeper killed in Srinagar

3 minutes ago

Russian, South Korean Diplomats to Discuss Korean ..

3 minutes ago

Shunned by Macron, French 'Street Medic' Stages Hu ..

3 minutes ago

Medvedchuk Says Russia, Ukraine Negotiate Prisoner ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.