Students, common people express solidarity with Kashmiris

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of students of local colleges and schools as well as common people Friday participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Rally, taken out in village Koobey Chak-Sialkot, the native town of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan , Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, here on Friday.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against India, as well as flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Addressing the participants, speakers strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would bear fruit soon. Speakers urged the world to use its influence to pressurise India to stop state-terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

At the end, they also held special prayers for freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke.