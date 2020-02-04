UrduPoint.com
Students Express Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren

Tue 04th February 2020

Hundreds of students from Govt College Women University (GCWU) formed a human chain by joining hands to express complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :-Hundreds of students from Govt College Women University (GCWU) formed a human chain by joining hands to express complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir here on Tuesday.

The students and their teachers were carrying banners and placards inscribed with anti-Indian slogans. They also chanted slogans against India.

The demonstrators strongly criticized the prevailing large scale violations of human rights by occupied Indian Army in the Held Valley. They added that freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

On this occasion , GCWU Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr Rukhsana Kausar said that early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute had now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the sub-continent, as the longstanding Kashmir issue has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbors.

She also expressed grave concern over the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide in the Held Valley. They said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

The VC said that repressive tactics by Indian army had been immensely increased.

India should stop bloodshed in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

