Students Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:29 AM

Students express solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) To express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir against the atrocities being committed by India, students, faculty &staff and their families including children, at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) held a Solidarity Walk here at the university's main campus on Wednesday.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with We Stand with Kashmiris, Kashmir deserves world's attention.Expressing his views, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, condemned the Indian onslaught using cluster bombs against the innocent Kashmiris; and urged the world to take serious notice of the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He also reiterated that the core issue must be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people and the United Nations resolution.

