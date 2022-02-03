Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

A large number of students on Thursday marched in a rally here at Sukkur to express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir who were suffering at the hands of Indian armed forces

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A large number of students on Thursday marched in a rally here at Sukkur to express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir who were suffering at the hands of Indian armed forces.

The rally organised by the Association of Private school Institutions (APSI) Sindh.

A large number of students from various schools participated in the rally and marched from the Minara road to Sukkur Press club.

The students protested against the India's use of cluster munitions on civilian population living close to the Line of Control. They held up placards denouncing India and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The rallies were held under the supervision of API Chairman Bashir Ahmed Channa and Vice President Ms Rubina Keyani.

Addressing the protesters, Bashir Ahmed said that India had been committing human rights abuses in Kashmir for years while the international community remains silent, including those nations who claim to be torch-bearers of justice. India has flouted international laws and UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue, he addedMs Keyani urged the international community to pressurize India to stop its atrocities in occupied land.