Students have greater role to project Kashmir cause: AJK president

RAWALAKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the students to play their role in fulfilling their top obligation of gearing up efforts for the success of ongoing Kashmir liberation movement and to take the voice of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir to the length and cranny of the world.

He was addressing the fourth convocation of University of Poonch-Rawalakot here on Tuesday. The President also Chancellor of the university awarded masters and bachelors degrees to a total of 1,064 boy and girl students who had completed studies in different disciplines. Four students were also awarded doctorate degrees while 30 students were awarded gold medals. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rasul Jan, registrar Prof. Dr. Imtiaz, Vice Chancellor University of Kotli Prof. Dr. Dilnawaz Ahmed Gardezi, heads of various departments, faculty members and parents were also present on the occasion.

The AJK president urged the students to gain expertise in commerce, business, science and technology, and prepare themselves to serve their country, society and their presents.

He reminded the students that their brethren in the held territory were faced with the worst barbarism at the hands of Indian occupation troops, and they were looking toward the youth of Azad Kashmir for the projection of their supreme cause of freedom.

He said that India had stripped Kashmir of its entity under its action of August 5, and clamping indefinite curfew and media blackout, it had practically turned the territory of Kashmiri people into a big prison for them.

He lamented that more than 13,000 Kashmiri youth have been arrested and detained in different notorious prisons in India.

Sardar Masood Khan said that due to some compulsions, we cannot cross the Line of Control to reach to the rescue of our brethren on the other side, but we can smoothly pass on their message to the international community through our speech, pen, cell phone and laptop.

Exposing designs of India's Hindu fanatic regime, the AJK president said that it wanted to commit aggression against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to punish the people here for supporting liberation struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir. "We need to prepare ourselves to thwart these heinous designs of the enemy, and to defend every inch of our homeland," he added.

He also urged the students to prepare themselves to counter the negative campaign going on against Islam and the Muslims on the global level. "Some powers intentionally or unintentionally portraying the Muslims as terrorists and extremists, which bears no reality," he declared.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Prof. Dr. Mhoammad Rasul Jan said that degree programs in 38 disciplines have been successfully continuing at the university.

He said that it was a matter of pride that faculty members of the university contributed their research papers to more than 150 local and foreign journals and received research grant of record 79 million rupees. In all 11 faculty members have been sent abroad this year for higher education.