UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Hold Rally Against Indian Brutalities In IIOJ&K

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:34 PM

Students hold rally against Indian brutalities in IIOJ&K

The students and faculty members of Royal Cambridge School on Monday organized Kashmir Solidarity rally here at Latifabad unit number 2 to show solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The students and faculty members of Royal Cambridge school on Monday organized Kashmir Solidarity rally here at Latifabad unit number 2 to show solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Rally led by principal Nighat Sarfraz while holding placards and banners chanted slogans against Indian brutalities being committed against innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They expressed concern about criminal silence of international community over gross human rights violations in illegally Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The participants of the rally urged upon United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities against Kashmiri's and use its influence for implementation on Security Council resolutions which called on both India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of people of Kashmir.

Kashmiris are under continuous siege in occupied territory since last 550 days after India had revoked special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 through a controversial amendment in the Indian constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Jammu Cambridge August Criminals 2019

Recent Stories

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

54 seconds ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

6 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

10 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

21 minutes ago

SC orders Punjab govt to submit response over earl ..

17 seconds ago

Abdul Hameed Lone condemns India for martyring 308 ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.