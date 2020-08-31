UrduPoint.com
Students, Job Aspirants Facing Problems In IIOJK Due To Internet Services Suspension

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:30 PM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the number of students enrolled in different courses and other job aspirants are not able to participate in different online examinations or to apply for job opportunities due to suspension of internet services in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the number of students enrolled in different courses and other job aspirants are not able to participate in different online examinations or to apply for job opportunities due to suspension of internet services in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, as the internet services continued to remain suspended on second consecutive day in PD Awantipora, Pulwama, the students and job aspirants have demanded restoration at the earliest.

A group of youth from Awantipora, Tral and Pampore areas of the district said that "today August 31 is last date of Panchayat Acccounts Officer form submissions and due to non-availability of net, aspirants may miss the chance to submit.

"They said that they have been waiting for two days but services were not restored.

Pertinently, the high speed 4g internet service is suspended in the territory since August 5, 2019 while 2G was restored a few months back but due to its slow speed people are facing severe social and economic problems. The 2G is also working as per the orders and wishes of the Indian authorities.

