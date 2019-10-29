UrduPoint.com
Students Of Washington's John Hopkins Institute Briefed About Kashmir Crisis

Tue 29th October 2019

Students of Washington's John Hopkins Institute briefed about Kashmir crisis

The students of John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington were briefed about commemoration of Kashmir Black Day and awareness about the ongoing crisis in the Valley, at an event on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The students of John Hopkins school of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington were briefed about commemoration of Kashmir Black Day and awareness about the ongoing crisis in the Valley, at an event on Tuesday.

The luncheon discussion was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington D.C, where Ambassador Dr Asad M. Khan briefed the students on the history of the Kashmir dispute, the relevant UNSC resolutions and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir after the Indian Government revoked the special status of the region on August 5th, 2019.

The ambassador apprised the students that since last 85 days, Kashmir valley remained under complete lockdown by 900,000 security forces personnel with complete communications blackout, says a message received here from Washington.

Over 12 million people are under curfew with children not able to attend to their schools, colleges and universities, while the local Kashmiri leaders are under house arrest, he added.

Appreciating the bold position taken by U.S. President Donald Trump on the Kashmir issue, Ambassador Khan underscored that the Kashmir issue required urgent attention of the world community, particularly the U.S. Administration as this may lead to a serious threat for the peace and security in South Asia.

He regretted that while Pakistan wanted to pursue a policy of dialogue and peace to address all outstanding issues including the Kashmir issue, the same was not reciprocated by the Indian side.

Ambassador Khan also briefed the students on a wide range of topics including Pakistan's domestic and foreign policy priorities, the current economic and security challenges faced by Pakistan, Pak-US bilateral relationship and Pakistan's role in Afghanistan peace process.

