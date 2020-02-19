Students' parliament demands right to self determination for IHK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Student mock parliamentarians in a multiple significantly erudite parliamentary-style deliberations passed unanimous resolution demanding right to self determination to the people of Held Jammu and Kashmir.

They also passed resolutions demanding end to atrocities, lifting of curfew, convening of international moot by world rights organizations, implementation of UN resolutions and stopping of brazen human rights violations in Held Jammu and Kashmir.

According to university spokesman, six panels each comprising six students from different departments/institutes namely Quaid-e-Azam panel, Allama Iqbal panel, Liaquat Ali Khan panel, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan panel, Moulana Shoukat Ali Jouhar panel and Fatima Jinnah panel participated in the highly passionate and productive parliamentary debate, organized by the varsity Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) on Wednesday.

The Vice chancellor University of Sindh Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential remarks said that will of people of Kashmir counted supreme as it related to their lives and the lives of the generations that were to come.

"This session condemns in consensus Indian violence, Indian bid to flip in its favor the demographic landscape of the valley and ruthless use of formidable force to suppress judicious voice of people of Kashmir", he remarked.

Dr. Burfat said that war between two nuclear states entailed catastrophic disasters, hence it had better be treated as a last, not-to-be desired option, whereas 'dialogue' be opted as a peaceful means to hammer out mutually-agreeable deal.

The Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani said youth needed to be aware of important national issues; and that Kashmir problem topped that list. She said the day's parliamentary debate was organized with the specific objective of integrating youth voice to the national narrative on Kashmir issue.