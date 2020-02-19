UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students' Parliament Demands Right To Self Determination For IHK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:55 PM

Students' parliament demands right to self determination for IHK

Student mock parliamentarians in a multiple significantly erudite parliamentary-style deliberations passed unanimous resolution demanding right to self determination to the people of Held Jammu and Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Student mock parliamentarians in a multiple significantly erudite parliamentary-style deliberations passed unanimous resolution demanding right to self determination to the people of Held Jammu and Kashmir.

They also passed resolutions demanding end to atrocities, lifting of curfew, convening of international moot by world rights organizations, implementation of UN resolutions and stopping of brazen human rights violations in Held Jammu and Kashmir.

According to university spokesman, six panels each comprising six students from different departments/institutes namely Quaid-e-Azam panel, Allama Iqbal panel, Liaquat Ali Khan panel, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan panel, Moulana Shoukat Ali Jouhar panel and Fatima Jinnah panel participated in the highly passionate and productive parliamentary debate, organized by the varsity Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) on Wednesday.

The Vice chancellor University of Sindh Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential remarks said that will of people of Kashmir counted supreme as it related to their lives and the lives of the generations that were to come.

"This session condemns in consensus Indian violence, Indian bid to flip in its favor the demographic landscape of the valley and ruthless use of formidable force to suppress judicious voice of people of Kashmir", he remarked.

Dr. Burfat said that war between two nuclear states entailed catastrophic disasters, hence it had better be treated as a last, not-to-be desired option, whereas 'dialogue' be opted as a peaceful means to hammer out mutually-agreeable deal.

The Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani said youth needed to be aware of important national issues; and that Kashmir problem topped that list. She said the day's parliamentary debate was organized with the specific objective of integrating youth voice to the national narrative on Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

Sindh India Resolution World United Nations Fatima Jinnah Nuclear Liaquat Ali Khan Student Jammu From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

57 minutes ago

Govt body meets BNP-M to remove apprehensions

2 minutes ago

Adviser inspects flats of Labourer & Manpower Dept ..

2 minutes ago

Mahmood Khan directs speedy functionalization of t ..

2 minutes ago

Forest guard lost his life while extinguishing jun ..

2 minutes ago

Trump considering Tokyo Olympics trip

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.