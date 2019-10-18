UrduPoint.com
Students Protest In New Delhi Against IOK's Continued Siege

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:52 PM

Several student groups including All India Students' Association (AISA), women's alumni of colleges from across Delhi Pinjra Tod and Delhi University Student Union held a protest demonstration at the Arts Faculty gate of the Delhi University against the continued siege of Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Several student groups including All India Students' Association (AISA), women's alumni of colleges from across Delhi Pinjra Tod and Delhi University Student Union held a protest demonstration at the Arts Faculty gate of the Delhi University against the continued siege of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service with slogans demanding restoration of Kashmir's special status and calling for freedom, the protesters denounced the communications blockade imposed by Indian government in the occupied territory. They also demanded release of political prisoners and called for granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

Sabika Sayed, a third year student, said that it was stupid that the partial lifting of the communications blockade was being viewed as some huge achievement, when it was such a basic thing.

Members of Pinjra Tod collectively spoke of Occupied Kashmir's political history and said that while democracy in India had turned into a farce now, democracy in Kashmir had always been a mockery.

Members of 'Women against Sexual Violence and State Repression', who had recently visited Occupied Kashmir, also spoke of the situation in the territory.

Nandini Rao, one of the members, said that almost no one was going to schools or colleges in Kashmir even though they were running. "Their worry is that if they go to school then they won't be able to return home," she added.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri students staged a protest at Aligarh Muslim University's Bab-e-Syed Gate to express concern over the situation in the Kashmir Valley following revocation of Kashmir's special status.

The protest was led by former Vice President of AMU Student Union, Sajjad Subhan Rathar. He sat on hunger strike, but was soon removed from the spot by the AMU administration.

