Students should take the lead in creating awareness on Kashmir: Masood

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has urged the students to reach out to their peers around the world and apprise them of the situation of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir and about the brutalities against its people.

Addressing the fifth convocation of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) here on Tuesday, he said that our soul, body, and identity will remain incomplete until and unless Indian Occupied Kashmir is free and becomes our part.

He said that the previous generation had liberated Azad Kashmir, and now it was the responsibility of today's youth to struggle for the progress and prosperity of this region. Rather, he maintained that the youth should also struggle for the liberation of a vast part of the State which is still under the unlawful occupation of the enemy.

Referring to the situation prevailing in occupied Kashmir, the AJK President said that the Kashmiri people were going through the darkest hour in their history, and they were being subjected to inhuman excesses for demanding their legitimate right and freedom.

He expressed pleasure that MUST had organized several seminars to highlight the liberation movement and the right of self-determination of the people.

Congratulating the graduating students and their parents, Sardar Masood Khan said that education does not mean to gain knowledge or to attain a degree, but the real purpose of education is to make one a good citizen who can contribute to the prosperity and the progress of the nation.

He also appreciated the MUST administration for imparting higher education to a large number of students.

However, he stressed that in order to promote research and innovation, we will have to acquaint the students with modern technologies so that we can compete with other nations in the world.

Sardar Masood Khan also greeted the praised administration for holding a successful job fair and establishing close contacts with the industrial sector.

He advised the students to become active members of society and take their destinies into their own hands. These youth are the real strength of the country, and they can change the fate of the country and bring Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in the world's first rank nations.

Earlier in his address Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said that the University had recently introduced several new disciplines and that more than 84 degrees in various disciplines were taught at MUST at the moment.

On this occasion, the AJK president awarded degrees to 3,367 students and gold medals to 70 students for showing excellence in different disciplines. They included 2,289 under graduate, 250 MS and M.Phil. and five doctorate degree holders.

Earlier in his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said that MUST has retained its W rating in the League Table positions in the HEC Quality Guide and the university established new departments including Media and Communication, Tourism and Hospitality, Forestry, Sociology, Nutrition and Dietetics. The University, he said is investing in cutting edge disciplines, research, innovation and promotion of linkages with industries.