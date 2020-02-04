Students show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

A ceremony was held to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren by the Inter Global Human Development Society in collaboration with a group of private institutions Sukkur here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren by the Inter Global Human Development Society in collaboration with a group of private institutions Sukkur here on Tuesday.

Students of various institutions presented different scripts and also a special documentary on a large screen in which Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and the human tragedy unfolding in the territory was depicted.

President Association of Private Institutions Sukkur Bashir Ahmed Channa said the Kashmiris had the right to get independence and India be held accountable for killing hundreds and thousands of innocent people.

He said that Indian forces have illegally occupied Kashmir. The women, children, youths and even elderly are victim of Indian forces.

Vice President of the Association Dr. Rubina Kayani said we should awareour youths of the unmatched freedom struggle of Kashmiris brethren who are braving brutalities of Indian forces. She said that the Kashmiris had the right to get independence and India be held accountable for killing hundreds and thousands of innocent people. Speakers said that the world powers must play their role in providing a level playing field to Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination as per the United Nations Resolutions.