UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Show Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

Students show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

A ceremony was held to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren by the Inter Global Human Development Society in collaboration with a group of private institutions Sukkur here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren by the Inter Global Human Development Society in collaboration with a group of private institutions Sukkur here on Tuesday.

Students of various institutions presented different scripts and also a special documentary on a large screen in which Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and the human tragedy unfolding in the territory was depicted.

President Association of Private Institutions Sukkur Bashir Ahmed Channa said the Kashmiris had the right to get independence and India be held accountable for killing hundreds and thousands of innocent people.

He said that Indian forces have illegally occupied Kashmir. The women, children, youths and even elderly are victim of Indian forces.

Vice President of the Association Dr. Rubina Kayani said we should awareour youths of the unmatched freedom struggle of Kashmiris brethren who are braving brutalities of Indian forces. She said that the Kashmiris had the right to get independence and India be held accountable for killing hundreds and thousands of innocent people. Speakers said that the world powers must play their role in providing a level playing field to Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination as per the United Nations Resolutions.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Sukkur Independence Women

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 57th BoG meeting

1 minute ago

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop presents 29th Internati ..

16 minutes ago

Exhibition on Indian atrocities tomorrow held at N ..

1 minute ago

South Africa bowl in one-day international against ..

1 minute ago

Seminar on corona virus awareness held at Ghulam M ..

1 minute ago

FIEDMC Chairman urges teachers to impart quality e ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.