UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students, Teachers Hold Kashmir Solidarity Rally In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:03 PM

Students, teachers hold Kashmir solidarity rally in Sialkot

A large number of students and their teachers participated in a rally, taken out at Government Murray College Sialkot here, to express complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :A large number of students and their teachers participated in a rally, taken out at Government Murray College Sialkot here, to express complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They were carrying banners and placards, besides hoisting the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

They also chanted anti-Indian slogans. They strongly criticised the prevailing large-scale violations of human rights by the occupant Indian Army in the held Valley. They said whole nation stands with Pakistan Army.

They said the international community and the United Nations must take notice of human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army United Nations Jammu Sialkot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

2 minutes ago

'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan' a game-changer pro ..

2 minutes ago

Electric wheelchair manufacturing plant to be set ..

2 minutes ago

Two absconders among 37 suspects arrested in Karac ..

2 minutes ago

PM urges US based Pakistanis to counter Indian lob ..

21 minutes ago

PPP united under leadership of Asif Zardari, Bilaw ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.