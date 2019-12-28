Students, teachers hold Kashmir solidarity rally in Sialkot

A large number of students and their teachers participated in a rally, taken out at Government Murray College Sialkot here, to express complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :A large number of students and their teachers participated in a rally, taken out at Government Murray College Sialkot here, to express complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They were carrying banners and placards, besides hoisting the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

They also chanted anti-Indian slogans. They strongly criticised the prevailing large-scale violations of human rights by the occupant Indian Army in the held Valley. They said whole nation stands with Pakistan Army.

They said the international community and the United Nations must take notice of human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.