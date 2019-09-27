UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students, Teachers Of Uni Model School Stage Rally For Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:57 PM

Students, teachers of uni model school stage rally for Kashmir

Teachers and students of University Model School, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri children

BAHAWALPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Teachers and students of University Model school, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri children.

The activity was held in connection with Government of Pakistan Kashmir Solidarity Theme on "Let us save the innocent children in Indian occupied Kashmir".

The participants walked in Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus and chanted slogans for Kashmiri children who are facing brutality of Indian forces and are locked in their houses since 54 days without food and medicines. They demanded to open their schools and give them their right of liberty.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Baghdad IUB Government

Recent Stories

Italy to expand archaeological assistance in KP: E ..

13 minutes ago

Some Nations Interested in Buying Russia's Bastion ..

13 minutes ago

Russian-US Relations Unlikely to Improve by 2020 U ..

13 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) initiates ar ..

19 minutes ago

Court awards life imprisonment to murder accused, ..

19 minutes ago

Turkey Can Buy US Patriot Anti-Aircraft System, Al ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.