Students, teachers of uni model school stage rally for Kashmir

Teachers and students of University Model School, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri children

BAHAWALPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Teachers and students of University Model school, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri children.

The activity was held in connection with Government of Pakistan Kashmir Solidarity Theme on "Let us save the innocent children in Indian occupied Kashmir".

The participants walked in Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus and chanted slogans for Kashmiri children who are facing brutality of Indian forces and are locked in their houses since 54 days without food and medicines. They demanded to open their schools and give them their right of liberty.