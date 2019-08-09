Sturgeon Voices Concern Over Situation in Kashmir After Indian State Loses Special Status

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday expressed concern over the situation in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been in lockdown since New Delhi stripped it of its semi-autonomous status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday expressed concern over the situation in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been in lockdown since New Delhi stripped it of its semi-autonomous status.

"The situation in Kashmir has been raised with me by constituents with family there and I share their concern.

Human rights and self determination for Kashmir must be respected," Sturgeon said on Twitter.

She added that the Scottish government would raise these concerns with the UK Foreign Office.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, which had granted the state a certain degree of autonomy for several decades. The move prompted clashes on the Indian-Pakistani line of control and led Islamabad to downgrade its diplomatic relations and suspend trade with India.